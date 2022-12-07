Fire destroys former Salem bookstore

The former Givens Books in Salem caught fire Tuesday evening, halting traffic as crews contained the blaze, which destroyed the two-story commercial building.

Salem Fire-EMS responded to a call about the fire at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, Mike Stevens, the city's public information officer, said.

The former used bookstore, located at the busy intersection of East Main Street (U.S. 460) and North Electric Road (Virginia 419) near Lakeside Plaza, had been scheduled for demolition "as part of a renovation project on that corner," Stevens said. "The building is no longer a retail establishment."

"The first units arrived within four minutes of receiving the call and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor of the building," according to Salem Fire-EMS news release.

"The Incident Commander immediately requested assistance from the Roanoke Fire & EMS Department and firefighters began to attack the fire from all sides of the building, including establishing two ladder pipes for master stream operations," the release added.

About 30 firefighters from the combined departments operated in a "defensive mode"and did not enter the structure. It took several hours to bring the fire under control, the news release said.

Crews got the main fire under control by about 9:45 p.m., Stevens said, but not before the roof of the old bookstore partially collapsed.

"After that happened, our fire and EMS department asked the construction company that had been working on the site in other capacities to come in and knock down a couple of walls," Stevens said in an email. "This helped the firefighters locate and extinguish any remaining hot spots in the building."

The fire remains under investigation by the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office, and there is no damage estimate. Stevens said the building was empty when the fire occurred.

"The contents, including any remaining books, had been removed," he said.

East Main Street was closed to traffic as crews fought the blaze. The northbound side opened around 10:30 p.m., Stevens said, and the southbound side was closed until about 1 a.m. Wednesday.