Fire destroys former Salem used book store

The former Givens Books Store in Salem caught fire Tuesday evening, halting traffic as crews contain the blaze, which destroyed the two-story commerical building.

Salem Fire-EMS responded to a call about the fire at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, Mike Stevens, the city's public information officer, said.

The old used book store, prominently located at the busy intersection of East Main Street (U.S. 460) and North Electric Road (Virginia 419) near Lakeside Plaza, had been scheduled for demolition "as part of a renovation project on that corner," Stevens said. "The building is no longer a retail establishment."

"The first units arrived within four minutes of receiving the call and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor of the building," according to Salem FIre-EMS news release.

"The Incident Commander immediately requested assistance from the Roanoke Fire & EMS Department and firefighters began to attack the fire from all sides of the building, including establishing two ladder pipes for master stream operations," the release added.

About 30 firefighters from the combined departments operated in a "defensive mode"and did not enter the structure. It took several hours to bring the fire under control, the news release said.

Crews got the main fire under control by about 9:45 p.m., Stevens said.

The fire remains under investigation by the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office and there is no damage estimate

East Main Street was closed to traffic as crews fought the blaze.