Fire destroys house in northwest Roanoke
First responders arrived to find heavy smoke and flames issuing from a two-story home in the 700 block of Loudon Avenue Northwest.

A fire destroyed a home and damaged a second, neighboring house Tuesday morning in northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The blaze, reported about 10:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Loudon Avenue, sent heavy smoke billowing into the air that could be seen from miles away.

No one was injured, officials said, and the cause remains under investigation.

The house where the fire started took extensive damage and is a total loss, authorities said. A neighboring home saw minor damages but its residents will be temporarily displaced.

The residents of both houses are being assisted by the American Red Cross. One pet remained unaccounted for Monday afternoon.

