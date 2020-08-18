You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire destroys Roanoke County garage
0 comments

Fire destroys Roanoke County garage

Only $5 for 5 months

A garage was completely destroyed by a Monday evening fire in Roanoke County.

The accidental fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, according to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office.

About 10:45 p.m. Monday, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department crews went to the 6600 block of Northway Drive on a report of a structure fire.

Firefighters found the detached garage engulfed in flames. They were able to control the blaze in about 23 minutes, the department said.

No injuries were reported, and nobody was displaced by the fire.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dentist convicted of assaulting woman and son in Christiansburg
Crime News

Dentist convicted of assaulting woman and son in Christiansburg

Dentist Matthew Scott Mower, 40, of Christiansburg, was convicted Monday of assault and battery and interfering with an attempt to make a 911 call, and was given a suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay $900 restitution to a man whose cell phone he broke during a May altercation. He also was banned from Christiansburg’s Cambria Crossing neighborhood for a year. Mower still faces an array of drug, gun and driving charges in Radford, stemming from a January wreck in which investigators said Mower was carrying pills, two pistols and brass knuckles.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Arguing marchers, hot rhetoric mark Salem pro-police rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert