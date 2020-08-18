Fire destroys Roanoke County garage

A garage was completely destroyed by a Monday evening fire in Roanoke County.
The accidental fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, according to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office.
About 10:45 p.m. Monday, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department crews went to the 6600 block of Northway Drive on a report of a structure fire.
Firefighters found the detached garage engulfed in flames. They were able to control the blaze in about 23 minutes, the department said.
No injuries were reported, and nobody was displaced by the fire.
