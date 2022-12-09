 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fire destroys unoccupied Roanoke County mobile home

  • 0
121022-roa-news-mobilehomefire-3

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department crews respond to a mobile home fire in the 5100 block of Yellow Mountain Road on Thursday, Dec. 9.

 Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department photo

A fire destroyed a mobile home in Roanoke County Thursday evening, authorities reported.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department crews responded to the structure fire in the 5100 block of Yellow Mountain Road, in the Mount Pleasant area, shortly before 7:30 a.m., a press release said.

Units from the county department's Clearbrook station got to the scene first. Personnel found fire and smoke coming from a mobile home.

"The fire was knocked down in 16 minutes and was under control in 30 minutes," the department said in the press release. "The mobile home was not occupied at the time of the fire. No one will be displaced."

The mobile homes on both sides of the residence that hosted the fire sustained some minor damage. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office estimates damages at $50,000.

People are also reading…

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys, Department of Health Acting Secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, and Pennsylvania Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey joined Harrisburg Fire Bureau officials to offer safety advice for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. "This holiday, as we gather to celebrate with loved ones, safety for yourself, your family and your home should be a top priority," said Acting Commissioner Humphreys. "In the event of an unfortunate accident, homeowners insurance and renters insurance will cover certain damages, but it is best to follow safety guidelines to ensure that the worst does not happen in the first place. We urge you this holiday to use caution when cooking to avoid potentially dangerous situations, prevent costly repairs, and have a happy and safe Thanksgiving."
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Big Lick’s largest-ever holiday lights display?

CASEY: Big Lick’s largest-ever holiday lights display?

Haley Toyota built Roanoke’s largest sign in 2015, about a month after the dealership moved to its present location near the Berglund Center. Now the car dealer’s alight in red, green and white to create what’s probably the biggest single holiday decoration in the Roanoke Valley.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine assembles 'graveyard' of Russian shells in Kharkiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert