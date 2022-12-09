Fire destroys unoccupied Roanoke County mobile home

A fire destroyed a mobile home in Roanoke County Thursday evening, authorities reported.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department crews responded to the structure fire in the 5100 block of Yellow Mountain Road, in the Mount Pleasant area, shortly before 7:30 a.m., a press release said.

Units from the county department's Clearbrook station got to the scene first. Personnel found fire and smoke coming from a mobile home.

"The fire was knocked down in 16 minutes and was under control in 30 minutes," the department said in the press release. "The mobile home was not occupied at the time of the fire. No one will be displaced."

The mobile homes on both sides of the residence that hosted the fire sustained some minor damage. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office estimates damages at $50,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.