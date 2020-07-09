Fire displaces 10 in Roanoke

Ten people were displaced by a midday fire Thursday in northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
No one was injured in the fire, which was reported just before 11:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Grayson Avenue, officials said. First responders arrived to find smoke issuing from the residential building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A Petska
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today