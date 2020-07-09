You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fire displaces 10 in Roanoke
0 comments

Fire displaces 10 in Roanoke

Only $3 for 13 weeks
fire 070920

No one was injured in the fire reported just before 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Grayson Avenue, officials said.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

Ten people were displaced by a midday fire Thursday in northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No one was injured in the fire, which was reported just before 11:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Grayson Avenue, officials said. First responders arrived to find smoke issuing from the residential building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News