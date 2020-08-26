 Skip to main content
Fire displaces 2 in Roanoke
Woodleigh Road Fire 082620

The fire, reported around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, was accidental and found to be electrical in nature, officials said.

 Source: Roanoke Fire-EMS

Two people were displaced Wednesday when a fire broke out at their apartment building in northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire, an accidental blaze found to be electrical in nature, was reported about 10:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Woodleigh Road, officials said. First responders arrived to find smoke and flames issuing from the building.

No injuries were reported but two apartment units were damaged. Their tenants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

