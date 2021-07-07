 Skip to main content
Fire displaces family in southeast Roanoke
070721-ray-road-fire

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

An appliance fire displaced a family Tuesday morning in southeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire was reported about 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ray Road. First responders arrived to find smoke billowing from a home.

The family, two adults and two children, were able to escape safely after their smoke alarms alerted them to the danger, officials said.

The fire, which was brought under control quickly, was accidentally kindled by an appliance failure. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

