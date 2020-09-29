 Skip to main content
Fire extinguished at commercial building in Roanoke
Fire Rke Winston Ave 092920

The fire was reported around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Winston Avenue Southwest, officials posted.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

A fire in a commercial building caused an estimated $100,000 to $150,000 in damages Tuesday night, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire was reported about 6:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of Winston Avenue Southwest, officials posted. First responders arrived to find smoke and flames.

The blaze was accidentally sparked by an electrical issue, officials said. No one was injured.

The building was being used to store antiques. The difficulty in determining the value of those antiques accounted for the wide range in the initial damage estimate.

— Alicia Petska

