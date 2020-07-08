Roanoke fire

A fire broke out late Tuesday in an abandoned commercial building in southwest Roanoke.

 Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS

A fire broke out late Tuesday in an abandoned commercial building in southwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The blaze was reported about 10:45 p.m. in the 600 block of 22nd St. S.W. First responders arrived to find heavy smoke and flames showing from the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

