Fire in Roanoke home under renovation flares, forces retreat
A fire Monday at a house under renovation flared up quickly and forced fire crews to regroup and attack it from outside.

A fire that grew rapidly, but injured no one, broke out at a home that was under renovation Monday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Light Street Northeast. First responders arrived to find heavy smoke issuing from the vacant house’s roof line.

As crews began attacking the fire, it grew significantly and swiftly, forcing first responders outside, where they regrouped and continued tamping down the blaze.

The fire, which was deemed accidental, was brought under control within about 20 minutes, officials said.

But it’s a reminder to the public that fire conditions can change quickly, authorities added. Photos taken at the scene illustrate how Monday’s conditions changed in less than one minute’s time.

