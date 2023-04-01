Downtown Vinton buildings damaged in a summer structure fire will be demolished over the next several weeks.

A fire that began in the wee hours of July 2 caused more than $1.5 million in damage to a number of properties at the intersection of East Lee Avenue and South Pollard Street in downtown Vinton.

The fire originated at 101 E. Lee Ave., which housed the D.R. Music Center at the time. The building's roof collapsed and it was demolished for safety reasons shortly after the fire.

Almost exactly nine months later, crews are returning to do the same to adjacent buildings that previously housed Rustic Creations and the George Nester Edward Jones Investment office.

"Addresses 206 and 208 S. Pollard Street and 103 and 107 E. Lee Avenue will be the initial structures demolished and further evaluation of adjacent properties will be determined during the process," the release said. "Many of the buildings share walls which can cause each subsequent building to be structurally affected when the previous is torn down."

Demolition is set to start Monday and "is expected to last four to six weeks," according to a press release issued Friday by the town of Vinton.

"Both lanes of the 100 block of E. Cleveland Avenue will be closed on Monday ... during the initial demolition process, although the westbound lane will reopen on [Tuesday]. ... Businesses along E. Lee Avenue and in the immediate area will remain open and will be accessible while the demolition is underway," the release said. "Free public parking will be available at the Vinton Farmers Market and Vinton Baptist Church and visitors are encouraged to continue supporting downtown businesses."

No residents were injured in the fire, but it did displace eight adults from four apartments and at least three cats died. The fire was also a blow to Vinton's downtown business scene, but some of the affected businesses have relocated.

D.R. Music has since moved to 128 N. Pollard St. and Rustic Creations, another business affected by the fire, is now at 116 S. Poplar St., the town reported.

"I hope this is an opportunity for Vinton to make the most of a bad situation to build back and make this corner of our downtown more vibrant than ever,” Vinton Mayor Brad Grose said in Friday's release.

The release indicated some property owners may redevelop the lots after demolition.

"The George Nester Edward Jones Investment office is currently located at 10 Walnut Avenue, although plans to eventually return to their location at 103 E. Lee Avenue," the release said.

Like the old D.R. Music building, the investment office suffered a roof collapse shortly after the fire.