Fire Station No. 1, downtown Roanoke historic landmark, has new calling

For a solid century, Fire Station No. 1 in downtown Roanoke was an epicenter of activity.

The station, the first ever built in the city, made its debut in 1907 with a set of horse-drawn fire wagons. It evolved over the decades, keeping pace with the introduction of the combustible engine and the shift to full-time, paid staffing.

But, slowly but surely, modern demands began outstripping what the Georgian Revival structure — whose architecture has been described as reminiscent of 18th-century British town halls — could offer for emergency responders.

Retired Deputy Fire Chief Ralph Tartaglia, who fought fires for 37½ years before retiring in 2013, recalled spending sweltering summer nights sitting outside in front of the truck bays to escape the heat inside the air-conditioner-less station.

“We’d sit out here on the wall until one o'clock in the morning when it cooled off enough to sleep,” he recalled.

In 2007, the city closed the historic station in favor of opening a new one just outside downtown. The striking, three-story landmark sat dark for years. Many Roanokers were left worrying about what would become of it.

On Friday, they got their answer.

“This is just beautiful,” Tartaglia said as he stood on Church Avenue and took in the fully renovated space.

“It’s amazing what they’ve done with it,” he said. “It’s good to see life back in the building again.”

Fire Station No. 1 is now back in service to the public as an eclectic redevelopment that showcases the work of Roanoke-based furniture craftsmen and will soon host an upscale restaurant and boutique hotel.

The project, a partnership of developer Dale Wilkinson and Txtur furniture president Greg Terrill, is the culmination of more than two years and $2 million worth of investment in preserving and reimagining the downtown site.

“These buildings are not easy to work with, but they are beautiful, and they’re even beautiful when you strip ‘em down to their studs and you get in there in the dirt to make it happen,” said Terrill, whose company headquartered in Southeast Roanoke employs about 180 craftspeople who make sustainable and customized furniture pieces.

“We want to let the community know that we at Txtur feel this is a great responsibility. It’s a great honor to be a part of this building,” he said. “We hope that everyone will feel welcome and enjoy the space.”

Txtur — which expanded into home furnishings about a year-and-a-half ago after specializing in commercial clients for most of its history — picked the revitalization project as the site for its new showroom packed with examples of its modern, clean-lined furniture.

The company will also shepherd two other components of the project set to open in November: Stock, a 40-seat restaurant with a menu inspired by Northern European fare, which will be led by chef Jeff Farmer, whose resume includes tenures at Fortunato and Lucky Restaurant.

Fire Station One, a boutique hotel with seven rooms, is also being created and will be opening on the second floor. Guests will be able to spy many of the fire station’s original features, including the brass sliding pole, a hay loft entrance that hearkens back to its horse-drawn days and the firefighter sleeping quarters complete with wooden lockers.

That space will become a common area and event room, Terrill said. The hotel and restaurant together are expected to employ over 40 people.

The city, which sold the building to Wilkerson for the nominal price of $100 to spur the revitalization, had spent years searching for a partner who could tackle the complex preservation project, said City Councilman Bill Bestpitch.

There were others who pitched ideas but never brought them to fruition. Wilkerson brought to bear a track record of historic redevelopment work including the adaptation of a circa-1915 elementary school in neighboring Vinton into residential lofts. That project won an award from the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation.

“A couple of times along the way, people asked me, do you think he’s really going to get it done?” Bestpitch said to laughter at a ribbon-cutting celebration held Friday. “I said, if anybody can get it done, Dale Wilkerson can, and he’ll get it done right.”

“I think it’s exceeded our highest expectations,” he added of the results. “It’s absolutely fantastic.”

Wilkerson said he hadn’t taken lightly the responsibility that comes with taking charge of such an iconic building that had served the community from the era of President Franklin D. Roosevelt to the era of President Barack Obama — both of whom made appearances at the fire station during visits to the Star City.

The unifying philosophy that went into every part of the project was the importance of that community, he said. It took a community of partners to make the redevelopment a reality, and the hope was to create something that would strengthen the fabric of the city.

“More than anything, to me, this was our community coming together to say that this can be something better than it is right now. Let’s go to work to make it happen,” he said of the project.

Standing in the elegantly appointed, new showroom of Txtur, he added, “And isn’t this a reflection of Roanoke? We’re on the upswing. We’re doing new, cool things.”

Friday’s ribbon-cutting underscored the message of community by culminating in an afternoon block party with food trucks and music.

Terrill, as he gave a tour of the space, pointing out plans to add a back patio for the restaurant or the detail that went into restoring the station’s intricate spiral staircase, said Txtur’s workers had handled the restoration work for the fire station’s wooden features and for its ornate ceiling panels.

The preservation project aligned with the company’s long-held belief in creating quality, lasting things, he said. Txtur’s mission is to make furniture that can withstand the ages; not fade away over time.

Each item comes with a quality guarantee and an initiative, Txtur Upcycle, reclaims older furniture to be reshaped into something new.

“When Dale talked with us about bringing this building back, we thought it was a perfect fit for what we do,” Terrill said of what drew them to the project.

He recalled standing in Century Plaza, directly across the street from the site, a few nights earlier and seeing the windows of the building aglow with lights.

“It’s come so far,” he said of the property, which is located downtown, at 13 Church Ave. S.E. “It looked alive again.”

IF YOU GO

The new Txtur showroom, located in downtown Roanoke at 13 Church Ave. SE, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays and from Noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Stock, a restaurant being created in the same building, and Fire Station One Boutique Hotel, which will occupy its second floor, are set to open in November.