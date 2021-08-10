 Skip to main content
Fire tears through building at Summit apartment complex in Roanoke
Fire tears through building at Summit apartment complex in Roanoke

A fire has heavily damaged a building at an apartment complex off U.S. 220 in Roanoke.

The blaze was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Summit Way Southwest, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Plumes of smoke could be seen rising over the horizon from Interstate 581.

No residents were injured in the fire, officials said. One firefighter was treated for a minor injury.

The flames appeared to rip through the roofline of one building in the Summit at Roanoke apartment complex.

It was declared a two-alarm fire, and additional first responders were dispatched to help extinguish the flames. The fire was out by 4 p.m.

The Red Cross was en route to aid displaced tenants, officials said.

