Fire tears through building at Summit apartment complex in Roanoke

A fire has heavily damaged a building at an apartment complex off U.S. 220 in Roanoke.
The blaze was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Summit Way Southwest, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Plumes of smoke could be seen rising over the horizon from Interstate 581.
No residents were injured in the fire, officials said. One firefighter was treated for a minor injury.
The flames appeared to rip through the roofline of one building in the Summit at Roanoke apartment complex.
It was declared a two-alarm fire, and additional first responders were dispatched to help extinguish the flames. The fire was out by 4 p.m.
The Red Cross was en route to aid displaced tenants, officials said.