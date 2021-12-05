Firefighter injured in blaze at Moneta home that killed a dog inside

A firefighter injured while responding to house fire in Moneta Saturday afternoon is in serious but stable condition.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a caller to 911 reported seeing flames coming from a house that was later determined to be in the 1000 block of Dale Court, according to the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue.

Fire and rescue crews from the Bedford, Bedford County, Forest, Hardy, Moneta, and Stewartsville-Chamblissburg departments helped fight the fire and treat a first responder who was reported injured at about 5:20.

The firefighter was rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and was then airlifted to the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond.

He was listed in serious but stable condition, according to a news release early Sunday from Bedford County authorities.

Firefighters who searched the burning home found a dog, who was removed from the building but later died.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday.

