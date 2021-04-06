Firefighter injured, mobile home destroyed in Montgomery County blaze

A Montgomery County firefighter received minor injuries and a residence was destroyed in a Tuesday morning fire, the county's deputy emergency services coordinator reported.
The blaze in the 100 block of Tunnel Circle, located west of Christiansburg in Massie's Mobile Home Park, was already raging when crews from the Christiansburg and Blacksburg fire departments, and the Christiansburg rescue squad, raced to it at about 6:25 a.m., according to a news release on the county emergency service's Facebook page and an email from Deputy Emergency Services Coordinator Brandon Winesett.
At first, firefighters thought someone was trapped inside the burning mobile home, but that was incorrect – residents had made it out, the news release said. Firefighters battled the fire from the house's exterior, Winesett wrote.
A firefighter suffered minor burns as crews battled the fire, Winesett wrote. The firefighter was treated at the scene.
It took crews about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control. The mobile home was a total loss and the Red Cross is assisting residents.