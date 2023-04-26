A firefighter was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after a fire destroyed two abandoned houses in Vinton.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department crews responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the 100 block of Highland Road.

Units from Vinton's fire station arrived first and found a "two-story wood frame structure that was fully involved in fire," the department said in a press release.

"Witnesses confirmed the structure was an abandoned home and no one was inside," the department said. "That fire then caught an adjacent abandoned two-story wood frame home on fire."

The fire department said the fire was "brought under control in approximately one hour" with the help of "multiple units" from the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

Because both structures were not occupied, no one was displaced. The firefighter who was transported to a hospital had injures that were not life threatening and was later released.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire's cause. Both houses "will be a total loss," the department said, later adding that damages were estimated at $41,800.