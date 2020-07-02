Did you hear that big boom in your neighborhood last night? Or the night before? Or the night before that?
You’re not alone.
All over the country, from sea to shining sea, reports of fireworks activity are bursting in the run-up to the July 4 holiday.
In a year when major fireworks sellers were bracing for a pandemic slump, sales are actually climbing. The American Pyrotechnics Association reported it was shaping up to be a boom year with some markets seeing their numbers double or even triple.
With that surge in sales has come a swell in complaints about the nightly noise that the home shows are bringing to neighborhoods.
New York City fielded 13,109 fireworks complaints in June compared to 32 in the same month last year, according to CNN. Pasadena, California, reported that fireworks complaints had spiked by 400%.
In Virginia, Roanoke has been no exception. During one weekend stretch, spanning a Friday to Monday in June, the city’s dispatch center marked 143 fireworks complaints and another 162 calls reporting incidents that harried citizens said might be fireworks — making for a total of 305 calls logged.
That same weekend last year? Just five calls were recorded.
This nationwide trend has spurred online debates and even the occasional conspiracy theory about what might be fueling the cacophonous phenomenon.
But as the country enters another month of social distancing and homebody life, many posit that a relatively simple explanation might be at work.
“It’s hard to tell but, if I had to guess, I would say a big part of it is probably boredom,” Roanoke Fire Marshal David Guynn said. “People are trying to find something to do to spend some time.”
After all, he added, it wouldn’t be the first time a new diversion has captured collective attention as people seek out new ways to fill their hours at home.
“That’s one of the interesting things about what we’re facing with COVID,” he said. “There have been these kinds of zeitgeist moments. First, it was everybody learning to bake sourdough bread, you know? Guilty, I did that. Then it was all these home improvement projects. It’s these different things that start to happen collectively across the country.”
One growing concern sparked by this latest amusement has been the growing number of illegal fireworks seen — or heard, as the case may be.
In Virginia, any pyrotechnics that explode are illegal for consumer use, as are those that shoot through the air.
Neighboring states with a more laissez-faire view of the holiday, though, can be pipelines for the louder and riskier brand of fireworks forbidden in the commonwealth.
The apparent influx happening this year is worrisome to Guynn. “It’s a huge safety hazard,” he said. “I would much rather that people be baking sourdough.”
Officials work to educate people about the law and the dangers when they can catch someone with a banned firework, Guynn said.
And investigators are trying to pinpoint people who might be stocking up in bulk across state lines and reselling their finds back home. Those efforts remain ongoing.
Guynn is hopeful the rise in activity will start fizzling out once the holiday passes. Fireworks sales and supply chains tend to be seasonal, so inventory and interest often start dwindling after the Independence Day peak.
In Roanoke, Alex Broughton stopped by a fireworks pop-up tent Wednesday to pick up a few sparklers and whirligigs for his family’s July 4 festivities.
They’ll be celebrating at home alone, social distancing, but still wanted to enjoy a crackle of color as part of their evening.
“A little festive touch,” he said.
Broughton said he’s noticed the clamor of bigger fireworks in his own neighborhood but wasn’t troubled by it. His family will probably sit out in their yard Saturday and enjoy the show put on by those stocked for a high-rising display.
The classic pinwheels and firework fountains will suffice for their own home revelries, though.
“I went with the legals,” he said with a laugh as he gathered up his purchases.
