Alice “Sallie” Garrison was 82 when she died Aug. 30. She was a lifelong resident of Roanoke County, a 1959 graduate of George Washington Carver High, a single mom and a grandmother.

In her younger years, Garrison engaged in community activism on behalf of underprivileged youth and people who lacked indoor plumbing. According to her obituary, she raised foster children alongside three of her own.

During more recent years, the longtime Baptist experienced a number of health challenges. Garrison was a large woman, and she was in and out of the hospital and rehab. On occasions she ventured out, it was with the help of another person — and a wheelchair or a walker, said her daughter and co-caregiver, Kathy Garrison.

Her funeral at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home was Saturday afternoon. Here are some bits from the obituary:

“Affectionately known as ‘Sallie,’ she accepted Christ at a young age when she joined First Baptist Church Hollins (FBCH) and quickly gravitated towards music. Throughout her music ministry, Sallie utilized her strong and powerful alto voice as she served on the FBCH Junior Choir, L. Lejoure Mass Choir, Senior Choir, and the melodic group known as the Vocaliers. She later organized the Garrison Family Choir and served some time as Youth Choir Director.”

“The funeral was absolutely beautiful,” Kathy Garrison told me Monday. “The community came out and supported us.”

But her mother’s remains are still at the funeral home, and it appears they might stay there for a while. That’s because First Baptist Church of Hollins won’t allow Garrison’s remains in its cemetery. That’s across Reservoir Road from the church.

Kathy and her brother, Gregory Garrison, said the church’s pastor, the Rev. Harvey Saunders, told them their mother wasn’t a member of the church at the end of her life. The church had removed her from its membership rolls, apparently because Garrison had ceased tithing.

And the church’s bylaws forbid burial of nonmembers in the cemetery, he told them.

Hotly, the Garrison dispute his contention. They said Garrison was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Hollins for her entire life. She sang in its choir until her voice gave out, and founded a youth choir there.

“Her dying wish was to be buried in that cemetery,” Gregory Garrison said.

Michael Hamlar, owner of the funeral home, said it was unfortunate the family had been unable to arrange for a burial site. Hamlar-Curtis will tend to the remains until the the issue’s resolved, he added.

For the past six or seven years, Garrison hasn’t been attending services because of her infirmities. She still sent checks to the church — not every month, but sporadically. Kathy Garrison emailed me 22 images of checks her mother sent First Baptist Church of Hollins between 2016 and 2023. All were cashed.

Nineteen were for $70. One was for $10 and another was for $25. In all, they total $1,765. The most recent, for $400, was dated Jan. 3, 2023.

Brenda Hale, the longtime leader of Roanoke’s chapter of the NAACP, told me she tried to intercede with Rev. Saunders, but she was unable to change his mind about Garrison’s burial.

“She was baptized there. She was a vibrant member for years. She started a choir there. She was someone to be respected,” Hale told me. “People of integrity attended that church.

“She gets ill, she’s in and out of the hospital, in and out rehab,” Hale added. Meanwhile, many of the occasions that Garrison missed services were because the church was closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And she lived on Social Security,” Hale said. “With her meager income, she would send whatever money she could. The family has receipts to show she continued her membership. She was never even informed that [the church] had removed her as a member.”

Gregory Garrison, who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, told me his mother’s parents, four of her sisters and three brothers who died earlier are buried in the First Baptist Church of Hollins cemetery.

Counting extended family, “I have at least 30 relatives there,” he said. “And I might be lowballing it.”

“Half my family’s in that cemetery,” Kathy Garrison.

By phone and text I tried to reach Saunders on Monday. But I was unsuccessful. On a few of the calls, it seemed as if someone answered Saunders’s cellphone, but I couldn’t hear anyone on the other end. Perhaps his phone’s mic was malfunctioning.

I left a voicemail at the church, and sent the church an email, too, but received no response before deadline.

Hale told me she heard a slightly different reason from Saunders as to why Garrison could not be buried in the cemetery, but it was vague. She said he told her, “You don’t know everything” surrounding the circumstances of Garrison’s church life.

“What is there to know?” Hale asked. “Is she, or is she not a member? Everybody can’t tithe. She paid what she could.”

Hale added that if Garrison was dismissed from the church for missing services because of her disabilities, “that’s discrimination.”

Kathy and Gregory Garrison said they believed their mother, who was no kind of shrinking violet, had rubbed some church leaders the wrong way over the years because she was outspoken.

Hale also reached out to a pastor who serves on the NAACP’s executive board, the Rev. Dr. David Jones of Williams Memorial Baptist Church. He told me he, too, had been unsuccessful at reaching Saunders.

If members “are disabled but still contributing, most churches I’m aware of will keep them on the rolls,” Jones said.

In that respect, the church forbidding Garrison’s burial in its cemetery “is most unusual,” Jones added. “This is the first time I’ve heard of that being done.”