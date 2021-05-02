 Skip to main content
First Brush Mountain Park trails open
The McDonald Hollow trail network opened to the public this past week and is the first that’s part of Brush Mountain Park, a planned system that will span the southern face of the mountain outside of Blacksburg.

The new stack looped trail system consists of 5.4 miles on seven trails that work their way up the mountain enabling extended distances and varied route possibilities. The multi-use trails become more challenging with elevation. A new parking lot and trail head is located on Meadowbrook Drive at the intersection of Glade Road. Future plans for the park include more trails and a Huckleberry Trail connection.

— The Roanoke Times

