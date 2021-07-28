First female Eagle Scout honored in Blacksburg along with big brother, too

Jack and Fitz are unusual in another way. They are likely the first male and non-male siblings in the Blue Ridge Mountains Council to become Eagles at the same time, Clay said. The council oversees scout troops in 21 counties and seven cities across Southwest, Central and Southside Virginia.

Today, the council has about 250 female scouts out of a total membership of 1,800, Clay said. Seven females, including Jack have attained Eagle rank so far, with more expected soon.

In fact, Jack and Fitz finished their requirements on the same day, Feb. 8. The novel coronavirus pandemic delayed their ceremony until this month. It was perhaps fitting they went together, as Jack credits Fitz with sparking their interest in scouting.

"Ever since he has been doing scouting, I was always kind of a part of it," Jack said. "I was, you know, the sibling that went around with him all the time. I came to meetings. I went on trips."

After joining the troop, Jack became a bit of an inspiration for Fitz to finish up his own Eagle requirements.

"It's always been kind of like a race because in December, he was like, kind of chillin'," Jack said. "And he was like, is Jack about to ... get Eagle? So he started pushing because he wanted to beat me."