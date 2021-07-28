First non-male Eagle Scout honored in Blacksburg along with big brother, too

The ceremony broke other barriers, as well. Jack does not actually identify as female but as non-binary, meaning having a gender identity that can't be categorized as exclusively male or female. That makes Jack the first known non-binary Eagle Scout in the council.

Jack uses they/them pronouns, and came out as non-binary about a year ago.

"After I joined, everyone had to adjust to it a little bit," Jack said. "Some people are a little more welcoming than others, but most of them are pretty nice about it."

No matter what descriptors people use for Jack, "I'm kind of a trailblazer. I worked for this position," they said.

And it was a lot of work. Eagle Scouts must earn at least 21 out of 121 merit badges available, attain several ranks, serve in leadership roles, garner recommendation letters and complete a project that benefits the wider community.

Jack's project was building an outdoor kitchen for the Blacksburg United Methodist Preschool, and Fitz built raised beds for a garden at St. Michael that produces food for needy schoolchildren.

"Obviously, I'm proud of both of them," Kristie said. "But that seems too small a statement for what Fitz and Jack have learned, achieved and overcome in these last few years.