First phase of downtown Christiansburg pocket park to begin

An announcement on the groundbreaking of the pocket park stated that a June 23 event helped raise $16,000 toward the creation of the park.

The pocket park will feature outdoor seating and professionally-designed landscaping. Currently, the space is an open and public area simply covered in grass.

The first phase of construction will include the removal of an older sidewalk and creation of a new walkway in the center of the space. Future phases of construction will focus on planting and seating for the property.

The park’s design, drawn by firm Balzer & Associates, aims to draw users to the historic bell that once hung in the steeple of the church that became Great Road on Main, according to the groundbreaking announcement.

The pocket park was chosen as the major objective of a grant from Real Action Leadership Learning SWVA, which awarded DCI $3,000 two years ago to seed a community project.

A survey determined the style and design of the park, with respondents expressing preference for seating in a “relaxed and peaceful place that was well-landscaped with a variety of flowers, plants and trees,” according to the recent announcement. Two designs were then drawn and a second survey determined the winning design.