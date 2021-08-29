First phase of downtown Christiansburg pocket park to begin

CHRISTIANSBURG — Downtown Christiansburg Inc. announced this past week that the nonprofit, along with event venue Great Road on Main, will break ground on the first phase of a new downtown pocket park on Monday evening.
The event is set for 5:30 p.m. at 100 W. Main St. in downtown Christiansburg, the location of Great Road on Main.
The Great Little Park on Main will be located between the wings of Great Road on Main. In addition to being an event venue, the property also includes the Great Road Coffee cafe.
“It’s a great idea. It’s a good way to bring tourism and people down there,” said Christiansburg Councilman Steve Huppert. “It’s going to be another thing, something worthwhile, to get people to downtown Christiansburg. To make downtown a more lively and interesting place to go.”
Huppert’s comments reflect long-time efforts by Christiansburg officials to improve the overall scene in the downtown.
Huppert said he believes the park will also complement other upcoming developments downtown, including the relocation of the Montgomery Museum of Art and History to the old Wells Fargo building and an outdoor exhibit and walkway project that will highlight African-American history in the county.
“To me, it’s a great combination,” Huppert said.
An announcement on the groundbreaking of the pocket park stated that a June 23 event helped raise $16,000 toward the creation of the park.
The pocket park will feature outdoor seating and professionally-designed landscaping. Currently, the space is an open and public area simply covered in grass.
The first phase of construction will include the removal of an older sidewalk and creation of a new walkway in the center of the space. Future phases of construction will focus on planting and seating for the property.
The park’s design, drawn by firm Balzer & Associates, aims to draw users to the historic bell that once hung in the steeple of the church that became Great Road on Main, according to the groundbreaking announcement.
The pocket park was chosen as the major objective of a grant from Real Action Leadership Learning SWVA, which awarded DCI $3,000 two years ago to seed a community project.
A survey determined the style and design of the park, with respondents expressing preference for seating in a “relaxed and peaceful place that was well-landscaped with a variety of flowers, plants and trees,” according to the recent announcement. Two designs were then drawn and a second survey determined the winning design.
The project, however, will require further funding, according to DCI. The organization said it’s working on several ideas, including commemorative pavers and sponsorships of plants and fixtures.
DCI is directing those interested in assisting with the project — whether it be through funding or help with planting and construction — to contact the organization through its website at www.downtownchristiansburg.org.