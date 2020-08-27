First positive COVID-19 cases reported in Roanoke County Public Schools

A student and an employee at two Roanoke County elementary schools have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district. These are the first positive cases the district has reported since the 2020–21 school year began Monday.

The student attends Back Creek Elementary School, and the employee works at Green Valley Elementary School, according to spokesman Chuck Lionberger. The respective schools sent letters to families on Wednesday informing them of the cases.

The Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts are conducting routine contact tracing to determine the extent of exposure, Lionberger said Thursday morning. In both cases, Lionberger said school leaders don't believe there was exposure to students.

The staff member has not been on school grounds since students returned, according to the letter to families. Lionberger also said district officials don't believe the employee interacted with students. School leaders don't believe the student had been in close contact with peers, either, Lionberger said.

"Close contact" is defined as being closer than 6 feet for at least 15 minutes, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

"If families are not contacted, there is no exposure" as determined by the health department, Lionberger said.