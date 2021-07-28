First Roanoke Valley medical pot shop to open in Salem

Medical marijuana is coming to the Roanoke Valley, as the region’s first cannabis dispensary prepares to open for patients in Salem next week.

A crowd of 50 or more people gathered outside the former Bank of Floyd building at 1634 W. Main St. on Wednesday, witnessing the ribbon-cutting for RISE Salem. The site will soon open to patients as a retail medical marijuana outlet for Abingdon-based Dharma Pharmaceuticals, said CEO Shanna Berry.

“Our patients are anxiously awaiting the store to open,” Berry said to the crowd. “As soon as we get our final inspections from the board of pharmacy, we’re just days away from opening.”

Marijuana grown in Abingdon will be sold at the Salem location, available to anyone with a medical cannabis card, registered through the Virginia Department of Health. Only those with med cards will be allowed inside, Berry said.

“We have drive-thrus… you can walk in, make an appointment, pre-order, and you can also order for delivery,” she said. “We’re very thrilled to be the first offsite medical cannabis dispensary to open.”