First wave of snow moving in this evening; much more on Sunday morning

An initial band of precipitation, likely to be crossing our region this evening, is moving into the southwest corner of the state early on this Saturday evening.

It has already dropped some light snow accumulations on parts of western North Carolina. Accumulations up to 1 inch are possible, maybe even locally a little more in some spots, as this swings northeast across Southwest Virginia before midnight. It appears on track to reach the Roanoke area near or after 10 p.m. It is moving into dry air that may limit its intensity and surface effects.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The main show will still be west of us, pushing into the New River and Ronaoke valleys in the 2 to 4 a.m. time period. It appears snow will move across the region rapidly through about mid-morning, when it will taper as it mixes with and changes to sleet and freezing rain.

Accumulations in the 3 to 6 inch range still seem to be on track, tending toward the bottom of the range or even a little below it if the sleet mix comes earlier, and perhaps some localized bands of more than 6 inches especially north of Roanoke. It does not appear as if there will be deep moisture for long enough for a widespread 6+ event. It also looks to be moving through a little fast for the higher end amounts to have that much coverage.

While this is a complex system with many moving parts that will take days to organize and manifest over much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, most of our part of it will be done by midday Sunday. Lingering periods of light freezing drizzle, sleet or snow may continue into Sunday night, with some questions remaining about whether there will be an organized wraparound band of precipitation making it into our area Monday. This is a question that can be revisited after Sunday morning's precipitation has cleared.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.