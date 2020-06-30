The Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, a charitable organization that provides grants to numerous organizations in the Roanoke Valley and beyond, received a large financial gift of its own.
Roanoke’s Fishwick family has given the Community Foundation more than $2.3 million to establish the Fishwick Fund, which will support programs that help elderly and poor people in Western Virginia. The money comes from the estate of the late Palmer Fishwick Posvar, who died in 2019 from a type of dementia at the age of 67.
The money is part of the Fishwick Residuary Trust, which was established by Posvar’s father, railroad executive and philanthropist John Fishwick, who died in 2010.
Posvar, who resided in Pittsburgh when she died, was a certified emergency medical technician, a community volunteer and a hospice worker. She and her husband of 40 years, Wesley, had two sons.
Palmer Fishwick Posvar’s brother, Roanoke attorney John Fishwick Jr., was quoted in a news release that the Fishwick Fund will continue the family’s history of service in the Roanoke Valley.
“I know that I speak for my sister, Ellen Blair, and my stepmother, Doreen, when I say that my sister’s life was tragically altered and cut short by a brutal disease,” Fishwick said, “but it is comforting to know that her legacy will live on in the valley where she was born.”
Currently, the Community Foundation has nearly 350 funds containing $80 million in assets and $130 million in future estate commitments.
“We are deeply honored to now hold this fund named for a family that has given so much for so long to improving the quality of life for all local citizens,” Alan Ronk, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, said in the news release. “We know this fund will make many wonderful things happen in the decades to come.”
