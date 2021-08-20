Five rescued from Thursday night Roanoke flooding

Swift water rescue teams deployed downtown to help motorists stranded on flooded Roanoke roadways during a heavy localized downpour Thursday night.
Crews rescued five people total out of two different vehicles that were disabled by flash flood conditions, said Roanoke Fire-EMS Public Information Officer Kristen Perdue. Nobody was injured.
“It was a best-case scenario that nobody was injured,” Perdue said. “Usually when we do a swift water rescue, we do have patients that go with it.”
Flash flooding, by its nature, is unpredictable. The deluge last night caused big water in some typical spots, as well as at unusual locations, Perdue said.
“When we have cases of flash flooding, it can pop up anywhere within the city,” she said. “If you see water, don't drive down the road, because six inches of water can submerge your vehicle and stall it out.”
It is not advised to walk through flood waters, either. Currents can easily sweep grown adults off their feet, and there’s no telling what hazards might exist in the murky shallows.
“Sometimes people think they'll make it through, they've seen videos before of people doing it, but it's really all dependent, and you also never know what's underneath that water,” Perdue said. “Maybe a manhole cover popped up. It could quickly take you down.”
National Weather Service radar estimated 2 to 3.5 inches of rain falling in about an hour over a small circle of central Roanoke about 2 miles across. Some areas east and west of downtown got 1 to 2 inches, but most of the Roanoke Valley got less than an inch. The official Roanoke gauge at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional airport only measured 0.23 inch.
The storms were caused by daytime heating and moisture left behind by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, which passed through the region late Tuesday and early Wednesday, enhanced by an upper-level low-pressure system to the west.
Salem Fire-EMS sent a swift water rescue crew to assist Roanoke on Thursday night. Fortunately, Perdue said, they did not need to be called off standby.
“We do not want to have to come and rescue you,” Perdue said. In big water conditions, “we would much rather you be safe and not go out… but don't drive through flooded waters, or flooded roadways.”
Weather columnist Kevin Myatt contributed to this report.