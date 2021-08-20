Five rescued from Thursday night Roanoke flooding

Swift water rescue teams deployed downtown to help motorists stranded on flooded Roanoke roadways during a heavy localized downpour Thursday night.

Crews rescued five people total out of two different vehicles that were disabled by flash flood conditions, said Roanoke Fire-EMS Public Information Officer Kristen Perdue. Nobody was injured.

“It was a best-case scenario that nobody was injured,” Perdue said. “Usually when we do a swift water rescue, we do have patients that go with it.”

Flash flooding, by its nature, is unpredictable. The deluge last night caused big water in some typical spots, as well as at unusual locations, Perdue said.

“When we have cases of flash flooding, it can pop up anywhere within the city,” she said. “If you see water, don't drive down the road, because six inches of water can submerge your vehicle and stall it out.”

It is not advised to walk through flood waters, either. Currents can easily sweep grown adults off their feet, and there’s no telling what hazards might exist in the murky shallows.