Flags, food downtown for Local Colors Festival

Flags and food from around the world drew thousands to taste Roanoke’s diverse cultures during the annual Local Colors Festival, which returned downtown on Saturday.

A parade of nations began Saturday’s festivities, with participants from at least 40 countries flying flags and donning traditional clothes, marching between rows of tents lining Elmwood Park. A nonprofit called Local Colors has orchestrated the festival for more than 30 years, said Courtney Campbell, board president.

“Our organization fosters the values of inclusion, diversity and multicultural understanding,” Campbell said. “It’s an opportunity not only to learn more about the diversity in our area, but also to present your own heritage, be proud of it and show off a little.”

She said the Local Colors Festival returned this year to Elmwood Park for the first time since 2019, having moved to River's Edge Park last year due to pandemic precautions.

Although the eponymous festival is Local Colors’ best-known happening, Campbell said the nonprofit organizes events year-round. Find out more and get involved online at localcolors.org.

Bright flags and savory scents billowed through Elmwood Park, while dancers, musicians and martial artists performed on the main stage throughout the festival that ran from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shaded beneath tents on a 92-degree day, vendors cooked all forms of food, sold clothing and trinkets.

Elected state and city politicians took the stage to welcome attendees. Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said the Local Colors Festival’s location downtown has been instrumental to welcoming and including the city’s varied cultures and ethnicities.

“Recognizing cultural heritage is a way that we let people from diverse origins know they are seen, welcomed and valued,” Lea said. “Meet your neighbors, learn about their cultures. Let's break down the walls that keep us apart.”

State Del. Sam Rasoul, a son of Palestinian immigrants, said the city welcomed his family 40 years ago, when they moved into a studio apartment a few blocks from Elmwood Park.

“We are welcomers… And in Roanoke, we also are believers in justice, in all of its forms,” Rasoul said. “Whether there are injustices in Venezuela, in Ukraine, in Syria and Afghanistan, we welcome you, and we stand by you.”

State Sen. John Edwards said there are more than 100 ethnic groups living in the Roanoke Valley.

“If you don't think we have a lot of people from all over the world, take a look at our restaurants… the list goes on and on,” Edwards said. “Look at the people, the professionals and the business community itself. Just fantastic.”

