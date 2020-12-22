Flames damage two houses Tuesday in southeast Roanoke

A fire broke out Tuesday morning and spread to two houses in southeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The blaze was reported just before 11:15 a.m. in the 100 block of 10 1/2 Street Southeast First responders arrived to find heavy smoke and flame.

A second alarm was sounded to dispatch additional crews to the site.

One resident had injuries that didn't appear life-threatening but was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for care, officials said.

The injured person had rescued a dog and five puppies from one of the homes. A sixth puppy remained unaccounted for Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

