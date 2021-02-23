Flanagan, former Virginia Tech fundraising leader, dies at 68

Flanagan’s portfolio included overseeing the university’s public relations office. During her time, the university launched its Invent the Future brand to promote Tech as a major research institute. Her team also handled communications after the April 16, 2007, mass shooting that left 33 people dead on campus.

Flanagan personally helped coordinate a concert that September aimed at uniting the Tech community in the wake of the tragedy, the university said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Betsy had an inner happiness that radiated through her work and personal life,” Larry Hincker, who served as the chief spokesman during Flanagan’s tenure, said in the university’s obituary. “She was a joy to be around. I can hardly recall a time when she was not full of smiles and cheerfulness. Yet, she was a goal driven professional who broke barrier after barrier, whether in finance, higher education, or marathon runs.”

Flanagan was born May 5, 1952, in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, according to her obituary.

She graduated from Bethany College in West Virginia with a degree in Spanish and sociology. She later earned a master’s degree in social work from West Virginia University and a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Virginia.