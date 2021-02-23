Flanagan, former Virginia Tech fundraising leader, dies at 68

Elizabeth “Betsy” Flanagan, who oversaw Virginia Tech’s first $1-billion campaign as the university’s chief fundraiser from 2000 to 2015, died on Feb. 16. She was 68.
The university and her obituary, published this week, did not specify a cause of death.
As the university’s vice president for development and university relations, Flanagan led “The Campaign for Virginia Tech: Invent the Future,” which launched publicly in October 2007 with a goal of raising $1 billion. The university said that despite consultants’ recommendation of an $800-million or less campaign, Tech raised $1.1 billion in gifts and pledges by June 2011.
Flanagan, the first woman to lead fundraising at the university, nearly doubled yearly gift income and expanded the fundraising staff by more than 70 staffers over her 15-year tenure in the top job.
“Betsy’s influence was transformative, leading Virginia Tech’s fundraising and university relations during a period of tremendous growth,” Tech President Tim Sands said in the university’s announcement. “Her impact can be seen in buildings that bear the names of philanthropists; the ongoing relationships she fostered with alumni, partners, and friends; and the university’s advancing national profile during her tenure. Hokie Nation will always remember her commitment and dedication to Virginia Tech and our vision for the future.”
Flanagan’s portfolio included overseeing the university’s public relations office. During her time, the university launched its Invent the Future brand to promote Tech as a major research institute. Her team also handled communications after the April 16, 2007, mass shooting that left 33 people dead on campus.
Flanagan personally helped coordinate a concert that September aimed at uniting the Tech community in the wake of the tragedy, the university said.
"Betsy had an inner happiness that radiated through her work and personal life,” Larry Hincker, who served as the chief spokesman during Flanagan’s tenure, said in the university’s obituary. “She was a joy to be around. I can hardly recall a time when she was not full of smiles and cheerfulness. Yet, she was a goal driven professional who broke barrier after barrier, whether in finance, higher education, or marathon runs.”
Flanagan was born May 5, 1952, in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, according to her obituary.
She graduated from Bethany College in West Virginia with a degree in Spanish and sociology. She later earned a master’s degree in social work from West Virginia University and a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Virginia.
Flanagan worked at Ferrum College in admissions and later as an aide to the president. She then worked at Crestar Bank in Richmond (now part of Truist Bank) before returning to higher education.
From 1991 to 2000, Flanagan worked in fundraising at the University of Virginia. While there, she met William “Bill” Goodwin, Jr. who earned a graduate degree there and his undergraduate degree at Tech. When Flanagan began work at Tech, she helped secure a record $25-million gift to the university’s College of Engineering from Goodwin, the university said.
"Looking around the campus today, we can see evidence of Betsy’s special skills. Many of our newest buildings were made possible only by the gifts of friends and alumni,” the late Tech President Charles Steger said in a 2015 story from the university about Flanagan’s departure from the vice president role.
The College of Engineering’s Goodwin Hall and the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre in the university’s Moss Arts Center, were among the buildings named for donors’ philanthropy during Flanagan’s tenure.
“I deeply appreciate Betsy’s substantial and incredibly dedicated service to both my alma maters,” Goodwin said in Tech’s statement. “She had a passion for education and an extraordinary skill at building relationships that were far more than transactional. Her attention to detail was matched by her genuine, personal warmth, and she will be greatly missed.”