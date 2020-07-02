Fleetwood Homes

A modular home building business plans to expand its Franklin County facility and add 60 jobs.

Fleetwood Homes will make a $2.1 million renovation that includes purchasing $700,000 in new equipment, according to a Thursday statement from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.

A subsidiary of Cavco Industries, Fleetwood Homes has had a factory in Rocky Mount for 52 years. At present Fleetwood employs 146 at that plant.

The planned expansion came about in collaboration with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Roanoke Regional Partnership and Rocky Mount and Franklin County governments. Fleetwood will receive support from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

