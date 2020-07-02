A modular home building business plans to expand its Franklin County facility and add 60 jobs.
Fleetwood Homes will make a $2.1 million renovation that includes purchasing $700,000 in new equipment, according to a Thursday statement from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.
A subsidiary of Cavco Industries, Fleetwood Homes has had a factory in Rocky Mount for 52 years. At present Fleetwood employs 146 at that plant.
The planned expansion came about in collaboration with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Roanoke Regional Partnership and Rocky Mount and Franklin County governments. Fleetwood will receive support from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.