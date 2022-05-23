Flood watch issued as soaking rain continues overnight, heavy at times

The rain situation has been steadily escalating from what looked like periods of showers at first, to what has developed into a widespread soaking rain, and now into one that could produce at least localized flooding.

The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg has posted a flood watch until 8 a.m. Tuesday for the counties and localities generally along the I-81 corridor and the Blue Ridge, which takes in most of the Roanoke and New River valleys. It is raining everywhere in our region, but these counties generally have the best chance to see rainfall rates that could occasionally exceed an inch an hour, promoting fast runoff and leading to localized flooding.

Most locations in our region will see 1 to 3 inches of rain total, with a few spots getting more. We come into this period of soaking rain pretty dry, so the flood risk is not as high as it could be, and main-stem river flooding is not expected. But ponding on roads, some stream and ditches out of their banks, and low-lying areas briefly inundated are possible in heavier downpours.

The rain is being caused by a disturbance that moved northeast out of the Gulf of Mexico, spinning rich moisture from the Gulf up and over a newly established cool wedge banked against the Appalachians. Temperatures that were in the 80s and 90s over the weekend are now largely in the 50s to near 60, and it may be Thursday before we get above 70 again.

Rain will taper to showers on Tuesday with a chance of showers lingering into Wednesday. The weekend is looking warm and dry, as of now, highs returning to the upper 70s to mid 80s range.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.