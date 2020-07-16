Flooded by calls, legislators press employment commission to 'do more to help Virginians navigate these uncertain times'

Virginia recently extended its unemployment benefits while it continues to grapple with problems brought on by the high volume of people filing insurance claims resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of state legislators sent a letter to the Virginia Employment Commission on Thursday in response to thousands of complaints about the extensive wait time it takes for people to receive their unemployment insurance money or various other problems people are encountering when filing a claim that sometimes leads to them not receiving money.

“Our current unemployment system cannot be sustained in this rapidly changing climate with historic levels of unemployment,” reads the letter, which was signed by 43 Democratic state senators and delegates. “The system penalizes workers for being out of a job through no fault of their own. We must do more to help Virginians navigate these uncertain times.”

Republican lawmakers have been criticizing the unemployment system as well.

Joyce Fogg, the commission’s spokeswoman, said the VEC received the letter and would respond to it after reviewing it. The VEC is an executive branch agency that's under the secretary of commerce and trade, a member of Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's Cabinet.