Flooding floats boats loose at Smith Mountain Lake

When asked about the process for lowering the lake's level before a large rain event, Porter said Appalachian did just that.

"We lowered Leesville [Lake] to 601 feet," Porter said. "We felt the levels we were at, we were fine."

However, Porter added, it's not feasible to lower the lake level needed to accommodate that much rain, which fell in a short amount of time. "It takes 30 hours to lower the lake 1 foot," he said. "We didn't wait until the last minute. We looked at the forecast just like everybody else."

What was surprising was that there was more rain than originally predicted. "At that point, we can't lower it," Porter said of the lake's level.

When asked about communicating in advance to lakefront property owners to secure their boats and personal property, Porter said the power company probably should have done that sooner.

"We need to communicate that a little bit better," he said.

For now, boat owners will just have to wait for word on their missing boats.

Dotterer said anyone who finds a boat should get its registration number off the hull. "If they can get those, we can move mountains with that information," he said. "It's the simplest thing that nobody thinks about."