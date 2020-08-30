Flooding is an education for College Street residents

The flash flood this month wasn’t the first time a wall of water has toppled the fence around the Strasbaugh’s property. The same section collapsed on May 24, when a major flash flood raced through backyards here, covering roads and driveways, collapsing a basement wall and drowning a dog in one house, while filling basements in neighboring homes. The Christiansburg Fire Department worked for hours into the evening pumping out crawl spaces and basements.

In response, the town council quickly approved up to $80,000 for an engineering study that will propose short- and long-term projects to stop the flooding, as well as look at funding sources to bankroll the work.

Christiansburg Engineering Director Wayne Nelson said his office has already put out a request for proposal and hopes to sign a contract with a consultant in the coming weeks.

Since Memorial Day weekend, Nelson has spent time along College Street during rain storms, looking at the conditions on the ground, he said. While the study is needed to confirm the sources of the flooding, Nelson said he believes runoff from at least three sources converge in the low-lying area along the 800 block.