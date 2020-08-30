Flooding is an education for College Street residents

CHRISTIANSBURG – The phone rang earlier this month as Rebecca Strasbaugh was packing the moving truck that would bring her family from Boone, North Carolina, to their new house on College Street.
The realtor was calling; the news wasn’t great.
“A big rain … had knocked down part of the fence,” Strasbaugh said.
She shrugged while telling the story. At that point, there was no turning back.
“We were coming,” she said.
But they had to get the fence fixed before their big dogs could run in the backyard.
Soon after they arrived, town officials came knocking on the door, Strasbaugh said, assuring the family that plans were in the works to fix the issues that have plagued the downtown neighborhood for decades.
“The town, they’ve been very kind,” Strasbaugh said. “They seem like they want to try to fix it.”
People who’ve lived longer on the street agree that official attention is a hopeful sign, but they evinced some impatience.
“I’m glad to see they’re doing something,” said Susan Guess, who has lived on the street since 2006 with her husband, Henry. “I just hope something happens.”
The flash flood this month wasn’t the first time a wall of water has toppled the fence around the Strasbaugh’s property. The same section collapsed on May 24, when a major flash flood raced through backyards here, covering roads and driveways, collapsing a basement wall and drowning a dog in one house, while filling basements in neighboring homes. The Christiansburg Fire Department worked for hours into the evening pumping out crawl spaces and basements.
In response, the town council quickly approved up to $80,000 for an engineering study that will propose short- and long-term projects to stop the flooding, as well as look at funding sources to bankroll the work.
Christiansburg Engineering Director Wayne Nelson said his office has already put out a request for proposal and hopes to sign a contract with a consultant in the coming weeks.
Since Memorial Day weekend, Nelson has spent time along College Street during rain storms, looking at the conditions on the ground, he said. While the study is needed to confirm the sources of the flooding, Nelson said he believes runoff from at least three sources converge in the low-lying area along the 800 block.
Some water flows off nearby I-81, Nelson said. Meanwhile, part of West Main Street drains into the area, and both join outflow from a large stormwater detention pond at Christiansburg Middle School.
During major rains, the existing ditches and culverts built along College Street before 1966 get quickly overwhelmed.
A river literally runs through the neighborhood during wet periods, and the backyards stay boggy sometimes for weeks.
Henry Guess estimates he and Susan have spent about $10,000 since 2015 trying to prevent and repair flood damage. But the water problems stretch back years, and have been particularly bad since 2015, he said.
Susan said she was forced to move her vegetable garden onto a platform to keep it from washing away. In a recent deluge, an outdoor sitting area was destroyed, and a picnic table traveled across the backyard, Henry said.
On the same day the Strasbaugh’s fence toppled, a 6-by-6 post washed into the Guesses’ backyard.
“Nobody knows whose it is,” Susan said.
Henry shrugged.
“I’ll use it somehow,” he replied.
Because the ground stays soggy for long periods, even grass won’t grow well for them.
“We can’t do anything in the backyard,” Henry said.
The study is not the town’s first effort to remediate flooding on College Street.
During the tenure of former Town Manager Lance Terpenny, who served from 1996-2016, the town worked on a deal with some residents to split the costs of a better drainage system across their properties.
The proposal would have required residents to pay for materials and give the town easements for construction. But that effort stalled, and the problems have continued. Town officials have said that any projects to address the flooding will be complicated; all the land required for a new system is currently in private hands.
