Flower that rerouted Smart Road removed from endangered list

The smooth coneflower, an endangered species that forced the realignment of Virginia Tech’s Smart Road in the 1990s, is no longer endangered.

In an announcement this week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it was reclassifying the flower’s listing under the Endangered Species Act to “threatened.” That means it has made a significant recovery since 1992, when it was declared in danger of extinction.

A lavender-petaled relative of the sunflower, the smooth coneflower grows in Georgia, the two Carolinas and Virginia — and, more importantly for the Smart Road founders, directly in its path when plans for the high-tech highway were still on the drawing board.

Part of the private road, which is used as a test track for automotive innovations such as self-driving cars, was re-routed in 1994 to avoid coneflower populations and a Confederate-era cemetery in the Ellett Valley of Montgomery County.

Today, 44 distinct populations of the coneflower can be found in the four states, which the Fish and Wildlife Service attributed to conservation partnerships between federal, state and private stakeholders.

“Our partners have done an amazing job at reducing threats to this plant which is helping pave the way to its recovery,” Leopoldo Miranda-Castro, a regional director for the service, said in this week’s announcement.

The coneflower’s spotty patches along the Smart Road’s proposed route were discovered when it was still in the planning stages, prompting the Virginia Department of Transportation to come up with two alternative routes that were unveiled in 1994.

Primary threats that led to the plant being declared as endangered included development, fire suppression, invasive species and highway right-of-way maintenance activities such as pesticide application and mowing.

At the time, 39 populations of the coneflower had disappeared, and the 21 that remained were considered vulnerable and unstable.

Just because the coneflower has been taken off the endangered species list doesn’t mean that it’s completely out of the woods. Under the Fish and Wildlife Service’s definition of “threatened,” the species is still considered likely to become endangered in the foreseeable future.

Officials at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, which currently manages the Smart Road, had no comment when contacted this week.