 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Floyd and Franklin counties hit hard by power outages in wake of ice storm
0 comments
breaking top story

Floyd and Franklin counties hit hard by power outages in wake of ice storm

{{featured_button_text}}
Apco outage map as of 12:45 p.m. Feb. 14, 2021

The Appalachian Power outage map showing clusters of outages from the New River Valley to the Roanoke Valley and southeast to Smith Mountain Lake as of 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Thousands of Southwest Virginians remained without power early Sunday afternoon after a weekend ice storm damaged tree limbs and felled power lines.

In Floyd County, 70% of Appalachian Power Co. customers were without power, with 6,792 customers experiencing outages.

Franklin County had 9,048 homes and businesses without power, 28% of customers, according to the company’s outage map.

Appalachian Power didn’t have an estimated restoration time.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“In Virginia we are assessing damage and will be able to provide restoration estimates when the extent of damage is more clearly known,” the company said in an emailed statement Sunday. “Crews are focusing efforts on these large outages and will move to outages that affect fewer numbers of customers through the day.”

The company said it has 1,973 workers from multiple states dedicated to restoring power.

“Ice damage through the day Sunday left a peak of 42,000 customers without service, mostly in areas east of Interstate 77 and south of Interstate 81,” the company said. “Additional resources from outside the affected areas are now assisting local crews with service restoration for the 32,000 customers currently without electric service.”

As of noon Sunday, 347 customers remained without power in Roanoke County; 2,152 in Montgomery County; 418 in Bedford County; and 271 in Pulaski County.

Temperatures Sunday were expected to warm enough to thaw ice and help in the power restoration process.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert