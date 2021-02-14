Floyd and Franklin counties hit hard by power outages in wake of ice storm

Thousands of Southwest Virginians remained without power early Sunday afternoon after a weekend ice storm damaged tree limbs and felled power lines.

In Floyd County, 70% of Appalachian Power Co. customers were without power, with 6,792 customers experiencing outages.

Franklin County had 9,048 homes and businesses without power, 28% of customers, according to the company’s outage map.

Appalachian Power didn’t have an estimated restoration time.

“In Virginia we are assessing damage and will be able to provide restoration estimates when the extent of damage is more clearly known,” the company said in an emailed statement Sunday. “Crews are focusing efforts on these large outages and will move to outages that affect fewer numbers of customers through the day.”

The company said it has 1,973 workers from multiple states dedicated to restoring power.

“Ice damage through the day Sunday left a peak of 42,000 customers without service, mostly in areas east of Interstate 77 and south of Interstate 81,” the company said. “Additional resources from outside the affected areas are now assisting local crews with service restoration for the 32,000 customers currently without electric service.”