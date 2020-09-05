Floyd County board takes no action on Confederate monument fate

FLOYD — The Floyd County Board of Supervisors ultimately decided to take no action on putting the fate of a courthouse Confederate monument to a November referendum.
The board, after more comment on the matter, decided to bypass a referendum at a meeting last month. The deadline for doing that has now passed.
County resident Tom Moser brought stacks of history books and documentation, which he used to explain the significance, in his view, of Confederate history to Floyd County.
According to Moser, most who lived in Floyd during the Civil War were farmhands, not land-owners who had much at stake in maintaining the South’s enslaved labor force. He said between 1,800 and 2,000 soldiers from Floyd enlisted in the Confederate Army. “These are our people. I wasn’t even born and raised here, but I’ve been here about 50 years and I call it my home,” Moser said. He said the common conception of those who fought on behalf of the South is that they’re “heathens, slave owners, essentially terrible people,” but that this doesn’t reflect reality.
Moser also spent several minutes at the end of his remarks disparaging the political left and claiming that recent protests around Confederate monuments are “misguided.” He chided the board when members admitted they hadn’t watched a documentary on Confederate history that Moser recommended.
Sue Anne Boothe, who has spoken during several public comment periods already, encouraged supervisors “not to give in to the pressure” to remove the monument.
Karen Baker, another fixture at recent meetings, took the opposite position. “I hope the Board of Supervisors has the courage…to stand against symbols of white supremacy,” Baker said.
The board later entered a closed session to discuss several issues with County Attorney Steve Durbin — among them, the county’s legal options regarding the status of the monument. When they returned from closed session, Supervisor Justin Coleman made a motion to place the issue of whether to remove the monument on referendum, but it died for lack of a second.
Chairman Joe Turman then read a statement: “After due consideration, the board does not intend to take further action on the monument at this time.”
The lack of action follows months of protests by local residents on both sides of the issue, as well as several well-attended public comment periods at supervisor and Floyd Town Council meetings.
