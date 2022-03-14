 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Floyd County man identified as victim of Roanoke auto fatality

  • 0

Police have identified a Floyd County man as the victim of a fatal auto accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Roanoke.

Anthony Williams, 30, was a passenger in a car involved in a crash around 4:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest, according to a news release.

Williams, of Floyd, died at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the same vehicle was critically injured, and rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The second driver remained on scene and has been cooperative with police, officials said. The cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday but speed appeared to be a factor.

No other details were immediately released. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the police department by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.N. releases Ukraine numbers tallying death toll since Russia's invasion began

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert