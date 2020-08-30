Floyd County's Harvest Moon and Parkway Grille up for sale

FLOYD — In some ways, Margie Redditt is exactly who you’d expect to be running the Harvest Moon Food Store, a location focused on natural and often vegan or vegetarian groceries.
Redditt came to Floyd County in the early ’80s determined to live off the land — and for a while she did, at The Floyd Mill Co-op, with her then-husband and two young children in tow.
“We lived in a teepee for a while . .. I think because it was an adventure,” Redditt said. “It wasn’t because we didn’t have an option, and we didn’t see it that way. And we weren’t alone here — there were a lot of folks in the back hollers.”
Redditt said her family loved Floyd immediately because of its natural beauty and the like-minded people it tends to attract.
Eventually, Redditt bought out the co-op where she lived and it became Harvest Moon, which first operated out of the wooden building that now houses County Sales on Main Street in Floyd.
Twelve years ago, she bought the property where the store now operates — right outside town limits— and built the establishment from the ground up, employing lots of local artisans and landscapers, and incorporating the teachings of feng shui, she said.
Now Redditt says “it’s time to let the next person take it on.”
Redditt said she’s ready to retire, and she recently placed both the business and the property up for sale.
She intends for the new owners to be as invested in what the business brings to Floyd as she has been. Asked whether she would consider selling to someone who wanted to gut the place, Redditt said, “Nobody wants to give me that much money — no, I would never.”
She said she’s willing to wait for the right fit.
“Right now, I’m still super involved in the process. It will have to change, because everyone has their own way. But it’s such a good thing for the community,” Redditt said.
She said tourists will often wander into the store as they arrive in Floyd, to ask for directions or for recommendations on where to visit.
Harvest Moon Food Store employs 12 people and has a staff that Redditt called diverse in terms of their backgrounds and strengths.
These days, Harvest Moon employees have been working hard to support customers through the coronavirus pandemic. Staff will shop for folks who do not feel safe coming into the store, and the groceries can be picked up curbside.
The natural food industry has kept Redditt engaged for more than 40 years.
She said work is where you are most of your life, “so it needs to be something that you enjoy.”
As she prepares to move on from Harvest Moon, though, she said she has no intention of slowing down.
When it’s safe to travel again, Redditt said she hopes to do lots of that, including a visit with her son in Washington state, who she hasn’t seen all year.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.