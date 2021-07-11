Floyd County's Monte Verde Farm: From teat to eat

The couple prepared to leave Chicago, where they met in 2008. De Leon retired as a federal environmental attorney, and Sciarine traded her teaching job in Chicago for one in Montgomery County.

De Leon trained in cheesemaking in Vermont, and Sciarine plans to take classes there this winter, she said.

De Leon, 65, said he was deeply influenced by the year he spent as a child in the Spanish farm country after his family fled the Cuban Revolution. There he watched his aunt make cheese from the dairy cows to sell at market. And the family made bacon and other traditional cured meats, he said.

He brought that old world farming philosophy to Monte Verde — or Green Mount in Spanish.

“You can tell the goats that were born here,” de Leon said. “I don’t dehorn goats. The only way they have to normalize their temperature is their horns.”

An Illinois native, Sciarine, 60, was reared by entrepreneur parents, who owned their own business.

“And I always wanted to own my own business,” she said.