Floyd couple's love of chocolate surpasses Valentine's Day

Native to Central and South America, chocolate is derived from the fermented seeds of the cacao tree and was an ancient food revered by the Mayans and Aztecs. It was introduced to European aristocrats by the Spanish in the 1500s and became a health food for the wealthy.

But it was British candymaker Richard Cadbury who linked Valentine’s Day and chocolate in the mid-1800s, when he packaged his “eating chocolates” in heart-shaped boxes decorated with Cupid and rosebuds, Smithsonian Magazine reported. Other candymakers, like Russell Stover and Hershey expanded the association.

And Valentine’s Day is big at Cocoa Mia, too. This year, in addition to a range of specialty assortments sold through their store, the Rudds’ chocolates will be served at AmRhein’s Wine Cellars Valentine’s wine and chocolate tasting.

But the biggest holiday for truffles and caramels and their special hot cocoa mix is Christmas, the couple said. This year, they offered a handmade Advent calendar for pre-order and sold out before Thanksgiving. That meant making about 2,400 chocolates for that product alone, with no automation.

“It’s been flattering and overwhelming all at the same time,” Jennifer said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Easter sales have been growing, too, she added.