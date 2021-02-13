Floyd couple's love of chocolate surpasses Valentine's Day

Heart-shaped candy boxes abound today, as sweethearts celebrate loves old and new.
But love of chocolate transcends Valentine’s Day, especially during a global pandemic. Floyd chocolatiers Grayson and Jennifer Rudd, owners of Cocoa Mia said their handcrafted candies have grown so popular that they are doubling their space to meet demand.
The couple recently expanded from their 1,100-square-foot shopfront on East Main, opening a 1,000-square-foot production space across the street.
“By moving the chocolate production to the annex, it will speed up what we can do,” Grayson said.
They’re not alone in the popularity of their products. Sales of chocolate and other candies have risen significantly during the novel coronavirus pandemic, buoying the sweetest sector of the food industry — confections.
Over the past year, chocolate sales increased about 5%, according to the National Confectioners Association. And non-chocolate sales rose by about 3%.
“The confectionery category has been resilient in this COVID-19 environment, as Americans look to add a little bit of joy throughout this uncertain and serious time,” association spokeswoman Lauren O’Toole Boland wrote in an email.
Virginia’s confectionary industry alone employs more than 4,000 people in manufacturing, retail and brokerage services, with an economic output of $1.1 billion, according to association figures.
Native to Central and South America, chocolate is derived from the fermented seeds of the cacao tree and was an ancient food revered by the Mayans and Aztecs. It was introduced to European aristocrats by the Spanish in the 1500s and became a health food for the wealthy.
But it was British candymaker Richard Cadbury who linked Valentine’s Day and chocolate in the mid-1800s, when he packaged his “eating chocolates” in heart-shaped boxes decorated with Cupid and rosebuds, Smithsonian Magazine reported. Other candymakers, like Russell Stover and Hershey expanded the association.
And Valentine’s Day is big at Cocoa Mia, too. This year, in addition to a range of specialty assortments sold through their store, the Rudds’ chocolates will be served at AmRhein’s Wine Cellars Valentine’s wine and chocolate tasting.
But the biggest holiday for truffles and caramels and their special hot cocoa mix is Christmas, the couple said. This year, they offered a handmade Advent calendar for pre-order and sold out before Thanksgiving. That meant making about 2,400 chocolates for that product alone, with no automation.
“It’s been flattering and overwhelming all at the same time,” Jennifer said.
Easter sales have been growing, too, she added.
Cocoa Mia was established in 2016 as a vintage clothing and furniture store that started offering chocolate. The Rudds bought it in 2018 with plans to turn it into a wine store.
“But we learned so much about the chocolate business,” Jennifer said. “We just fell in love with the whole concept of the chocolate shop.”
Grayson left his job as a financial adviser to work full time at Cocoa Mia, drawing on his past career in restaurant work. Today, he’s something akin to a sommelier for chocolate, his wife said.
Customers take his advice about chocolate, according to Jennifer. In wealth management, not so much.
“It’s much more fun to do this,” Grayson agreed.
Jennifer was a competitive baker in her native Maryland. She has a food science background and is studying for a degree in public health.
Cocoa Mia is a “block to bar” operation, she said. They buy fair trade chocolate in bulk from Belgium.
“What we do is we craft ganaches and caramels, and we make the truffles. They’re all by hand,” Jennifer said.
Often, they add fresh ingredients to the candies, such as lemon zest, vanilla beans, fresh fruits, herbs and spices. They also make baked goods and sell fresh made chocolate drinks.
The shop is stocked with chocolate products from around the world, too. Part of the mission has always been to educate themselves and their customers about this ancient food.
“Even within the United States regionally,” Jennifer said, “there are differences in how people experience chocolate and make chocolate and put their own little spin on it.”
For more information, visit https://www.cocoamiachocolates.com.