Floyd County’s Jessie Peterman Memorial Library was recognized by the Virginia Association of Counties as an outstanding Achievement Award winner in the Health and Human Services category for its exceptional program, the Floyd Free Fridge.

The initiative, established in collaboration with the local food pantry, Plenty Farm and Food bank, and with the generous support of a valued library patron, has become a beacon of hope and support in the fight against food insecurity, according to a news release about the award.

The Free Fridge is a community-led effort to combat hunger and promote education, inspiration, and empowerment in making healthy food choices. Stocked with fresh produce, the Fridge is open to the public, providing a readily accessible resource for those in need. Since its inception in July 2022 through July 2023, the Free Fridge has distributed 19,019 pounds of food to those facing food insecurity in the region, according to the release.

In addition to the impactful efforts of the Floyd Free Fridge, the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library has also offered a range of complementary programs focused on seasonal produce, healthy eating, gardening, and other related topics. These initiatives have strengthened the bond between the library and its community, fostering an environment of collaboration and support.

The Virginia Association of Counties recently announced the 33 recipients of the 2023 Achievement Awards, a prestigious recognition of excellence in local government programs. VACo received 135 submissions, showcasing the remarkable efforts made by counties across Virginia to address various challenges faced by their communities, according to the release.

To learn more about the Free Fridge program and the work being done by the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, a branch of Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library, visit the link below:

