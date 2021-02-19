 Skip to main content
Floyd man killed in early morning crash Friday
Floyd man killed in early morning crash Friday

A Floyd man was killed early Friday when his pickup truck veered off the road and overturned on an embankment, according to the Virginia State Police.

Mark Andrew Proctor, 62, was driving southbound on U.S. 221 when his 1997 Dodge Ram drifted off the road, overcorrected and struck an embankment, where it overturned, officials said.

The crash happened about 3:45 a.m. Friday less than a mile south of Virginia 721 in Floyd County.

Proctor was thrown from the truck by the impact of the collision and was killed, authorities said.

The investigation into the crash remained ongoing Friday. It did not appear the driver was wearing a seat belt, officials said.

