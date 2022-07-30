FloydFest attendees are all-in their happy place

FLOYD — Floydfest has always been about all-in participation.

That was evident Saturday afternoon even before reaching the festival grounds. On a crowded shuttle bus from the remote parking lots, a soundtrack of classic rock prompted arms to start waving over heads long before the festival itself came into sight.

At a ticket booth outside the gate, conversation revolved around how many dozen Phish shows people had attended.

“Have you not made a profile on phish.net?“ an incredulous Fest staffer asked.

But inside the Floydfest grounds, Mim Ukes — her professional name usually is just Mim, she said, laughing — hoped festival-goers would take a more direct part in the music-making.

“Too many people are here to watch. I think people need to do,“ Mim said.

The Meadows of Dan resident ran a stand that offered to teach anyone how to play ukulele in 10 minutes. There was no charge — Mim was a festival volunteer.

“People come here to see music and they always think they can’t make music … I’m trying to help people realize their musical dreams,“ Mim said and laughed again. “That sounds so cheesy.“

Outside Floydfest, Mim said, she sells ukuleles for a living and performs at ukulele festivals across the United States and in the United Kingdom. But her lower-profile Floydfest role had become an important part of her life.

“My local community is actually here,” at Floydfest, Mim said.

At a climbing wall not far from the ukulele stand, Lucas Obringer and his 10-year-old daughter Greta said they had traveled Friday from Charlottesville for their second Floydfest. They were camping at the festival for the weekend.

Greta, sporting a pair of pointed “gnome ears” over her own, said that she enjoyed the festival’s music, but also it’s many other activities — particularly the Dr. Bronner’s bubble tent, where swimsuit-wearing people lined up to be covered in soapsuds, then rinsed in a shower.

Lucas Obringer said that he and his daughter attended another big music festival before coming to Floydfest last year and just found Floydfest to be more enjoyable. It was the overall experience, rather than any musical act, that made him want to return, Obringer said.

This year, “I wouldn’t say we came for anybody in particular,“ Obringer said.

Still, he said he was looking forward to hearing musician Keller Williams play later Saturday, especially because Williams was expected to perform with his own daughter, Ella.

Bearded and tie-dye adorned Peter Sweeny grinned from a seat beside the Sunny Life Hats booth, where tables of headgear made from hemp were attracting lines of interested shoppers. This was Sweeny’s first Floydfest. He had traveled from western Michigan because Sunny Life, after several years of applications, was approved this year for a Floydfest vending spot, he said.

Sweeny said he spent much of his time working festivals with the hat company, including larger music events like Bonnaroo. Business at Floydfest had been good so far, Sweeny said, and he hoped this would be just the first of many return trips.

Besides hat sales, Sweeny said he was looking forward to hearing many of the bands, especially Leftover Salmon, who were on Saturday’s schedule.

“I’m a huge fan of jamband music,“ Sweeny said.

Shannah and Alden Higgs Floyd said this year was their third time at the annual backcountry festival. They said they had enjoyed hearing singer-songwriter Morgan Wade, who is from Floyd. Alden Higgs said he went to school with her — a brush with greatness.

Shannah Higgs, wearing mirrored sunglasses and a midriff-baring top, said that for her, part of the fun of Floydfest was dressing differently than she normally does.

Her husband laughed. “I’m here for the music and the beer,“ Alden Higgs said.

A couple said that for them, Floydfest’s biggest attraction was the crowds it drew to the area.

“I just like being around all the different people,“ Shannah Higgs said. “… It brings all kinds of people around.”

“And they see how pretty Floyd is,” Alden Higgs added.