State regulators have approved development plans for the future site of FloydFest, which was canceled this year as festival organizers worked to reduce its impact on streams and wetlands.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality authorized a stormwater management plan and issued a permit Thursday, according to spokeswoman Irina Calos.

The action clears the way for FloydFest to host its July 2024 event at its new location in the Check community of Floyd County.

Work to build roads and bridges on the 210-acre site was stopped in March, after DEQ sent two warning letters that informed developers they were proceeding without a state-approved plan.

The Center for Biological Diversity has raised concerns that the construction was damaging the habitats of the bog turtle and the Mitchell’s satyr butterfly, both protected by the Endangered Species Act.

Those concerns have now been addressed “out of an abundance of caution,” FloydFest said in an announcement Thursday.

“This approval comes after we engaged in a very conservative and careful approach to the development of FestivalPark,” said John McBroom, CEO of Across-the-Way Productions and FloydFest.

“At great expense, we have protected every wetland habitat on the new site,” McBroom said in a statement. “Though not strictly required by laws and regulations, some of the conservation and preservation steps by Hill Holler are being voluntarily undertaken because it is the right thing to do.” Hill Holler is an organizational entity of FloydFest.

No bog turtles have been documented on the FloydFest site.

“Nevertheless, when VDEQ and Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) raised the issue of the potential presence of the bog turtle, Hill Holler immediately began a very conservative and careful approach to the development of the site,” McBroom said.

Construction plans were adjusted to keep every wetland “untouched and protected,” according to the statement.

The stormwater management plan approved by DEQ does not include a review of how protected species might be impacted by construction, Calos said. That would be addressed through a separate process of obtaining a Virginia water protection permit, in coordination with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Hill Holler applied for such a permit in June 2022, outlining its plans to fill about 0.23 acres of wetlands with dirt and installing three culverts that would impact up to 133 linear feet of streams, DEQ has said earlier.

DWR requested a bog turtle habitat assessment, and later a more detailed survey. Hill Holler then withdrew its application for a Virginia water protection permit, telling DEQ it would build bridges instead of culverts — with no impacts to streams or wetlands. That was part of the stormwater management permit approved this week.

But Will Harlan, a biologist with the Center for Biological Diversity, said Thursday that the project still requires consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and must develop a federally approved habitat conservation plan.

In October, the center first expressed concerns that preparation of the festival site could pose risks for the bog turtle, the satyr butterfly and the wetland ecosystem they occupy.

“The bog turtle is North America’s smallest and rarest turtle species — and its most imperiled,” Harlan wrote in letters to DEQ and FloydFest. The turtle, distinguishable by an orange patch of each side of its head, is about 4 inches long.

“Draining, ditching, damming and development threaten most of the bog turtle’s remaining wetland habitats,” the letter stated. “The bog turtle and their unique wetland habitat in Floyd County are especially significant and warrant the highest level of protection offered by federal and state managing agencies.”

Likewise, the Mitchell’s satyr butterfly is endangered, Harlan wrote. Floyd County is the only place in Virginia where the chocolate-brown, medium sized butterfly has been spotted.

Harlan believes the festival site can be developed in a way to protect both turtles and butterflies. But as of Thursday, he said, he had not seen any documentation of what has been done to achieve that goal.

Separately from the state-issued stormwater management plan, Hill Holler says it has retained expert biologists to develop a plan to protect the turtle and train construction workers on best management practices.

“We’re doing everything by the book, so we can protect anything that needs to be protected, both now and for as long as we are stewards of this land,” Sam Calhoun, chief operations manager, said in the news release from FloydFest.

Since 2002, when FloydFest began what is now a five-day music festival with numerous stages and other attractions, the event has stressed environmental stewardship and sustainability.

Among other things, it recycles and composts waste generated by up to 14,000 attendees. Plastic cups and bottles are discouraged, with metal cups offered for beer. Volunteers are dispatched to pick up trash and keep the grounds clean.

“Harming anything is the antithesis of FloydFest and Hill Holler LLC from the very beginning,” Calhoun said.

Harlan agrees. “The Center supports FloydFest, and we also want to ensure that the endangered butterfly and bog turtle habitat are adequately protected as this project moves forward,” he said.

“We see this as a win-win opportunity for a world-class festival and globally imperiled species to coexist and thrive.”

Staff writer Tad Dickens contributed to this report.