Floyd's Farmers Supply sounds swan song

Despite financial struggles, Yearout-Patton and store owner Jack Lawson were hesitant to close the business.

“We agonized over this for two years. I can’t tell you the conversations we had — the implications for the community, the tradition,” Yearout-Patton said. “We hate it because we know it will take a chunk out of … the downtown and because it’s history with both of us.”

Lawson chuckled.

“Well, as we started looking at the financials the past year, it kind of became easier and easier,” he said.

The business dates back to at least the early 20th century. Farmers Supply had built up a clientele operating out of the present-day Floyd Country Store on Locust Street, Jack Lawson said.

The Lawsons bought it. According to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, they moved it to its current location in the 1920s. And, for a time, they ran a Ford dealership and garage out of what is today the Farmers Supply stock room. The doors big enough for cars to pass through still open onto Locust Street.

Jack Lawson took the hardware store over from his dad in the mid-1970s and modernized it with a computer inventory system, Yearout-Patton said.