Food donations arrive two wheels at a time

BLACKSBURG — Donations rolled in two wheels at a time Saturday – until the bicycle-riding participants in the first-ever Blacksburg Food Cycle gathered more than a half ton of canned, boxed and bagged contributions for the Rescue Mission of Roanoke and Micah’s Backpack, a program that supplies weekend meals to students in need at 10 Blacksburg-area schools.
Some of the cyclists pulling into the parking lot of the Rising Silo brewery, the collection point for the charity event, scoured grocery stores across Blacksburg and Christiansburg to locate, purchase and deliver items from a list provided by event organizers. A few wore costumes or rode in teams – a chicken, panda, mer-person, and “Colonial Boi” were among the first arrivals, announcing themselves as the “Shift Happens” squad.
Jackson Clark rode in soon afterward. “I’m the clown of our group,” he said, laughing beside his bike and sporting a one-piece outfit decorated with green, yellow and purple diamonds – and a backpack loaded with 30 pounds of food. Clark said he was the courier for the Alpha Phi Omega chapter at Virginia Tech, and spent about 2½ hours riding around town picking up donations from members of the service fraternity.
“Any excuse to get out and ride a bike on a day like today,” Clark said.
In all, Food Cycle brought in 1,037 pounds of nonperishable food and supplies, event organizer Emily Piontek reported.
With the slogan “Why Food Drive when you can Food Cycle,” Saturday’s event was put together by Piontek, a field coordinator in Blacksburg for Appalachian Voices, Whitney Woelmer and Caleb O’Brien, both doctoral students in Tech’s biological sciences and forestry resources programs, respectively. The three said they hoped to make the event an annual happening.
Piontek said she was inspired by a similar bicycle-powered food collection in Columbia, Missouri, where she lived until moving to Blacksburg last summer.
Despite the pandemic, “we figured this was a pretty safe event. People go grocery shopping,” Piontek said.
On Saturday, the three organizers stood by a table in the parking lot greeting cyclists, weighing the food they brought, and handing out prizes.
O’Brien was dressed as Robin Hood in a green, feathered hat and a green cape secured by a bicycle disc brake. Woelmer was costumed as Elizabeth Warren. Piontek was Bernie Sanders, with a name tag and black tie, and carrying a metal folding chair.
The first cyclists to arrive were Jenn and Ian Million with their daughters Sabine, 12, and Lilith, 10. Jenn Millions, president of the New River Valley Bicycle Association, said that the ride was “awesome, really fun” and that as the family gathered peanut butter, granola and tooth brushes at the Kroger on University City Boulevard, about a mile and a half away, other shoppers in bike helmets seemed to be on similar quests.
Thirty-nine cyclists signed up for Food Cycle, but just showed up with donations.
“We hardcore forgot to register but we hope you’ll still take our food,” Emma Hultin said as she and James Barth wheeled their bikes to the collection table.
Barth said that he and Hultin were riding as part of a team from Tech’s fish and wildlife program and that each spent about $30 on items to donate. Hultin said they were happy to do it.
“As college students, we kind of take advantage of this town. It’s good to give back,” Hultin said.
Brendan Holly arrived on a rented orange Roam bicycle, explaining that his own bike was broken.
Nicole Ward and two of her teammates in the Lucky Charms were the first riders to complete what organizers were calling the “Kroger Triple Crown,” buying items at the three Kroger locations in Blacksburg and Christiansburg.
Adrienne Breef-Pilz, another of the Lucky Charms, said the team had a strategy to delay buying canned goods, the heaviest items, until reaching the Kroger on University City Boulevard, the closest of the three stores to Rising Silo.
Prize winners at the event included Michael Hulburt, chosen from those who visited the three Krogers to receive a Triple Crown trophy; Ben Miller, who brought the heaviest load with 115 pounds of food and supplies; Amanda Pennino and Eric Bronnenkant, named Golden Pedalers for visiting eight stores apiece, more than any other riders; and Jenn Brousseau and Brendan Holly, who stopped along their route to take 25 pictures of themselves with Hokie Bird statues.
