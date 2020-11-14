Food donations arrive two wheels at a time

Thirty-nine cyclists signed up for Food Cycle, but just showed up with donations.

“We hardcore forgot to register but we hope you’ll still take our food,” Emma Hultin said as she and James Barth wheeled their bikes to the collection table.

Barth said that he and Hultin were riding as part of a team from Tech’s fish and wildlife program and that each spent about $30 on items to donate. Hultin said they were happy to do it.

“As college students, we kind of take advantage of this town. It’s good to give back,” Hultin said.

Brendan Holly arrived on a rented orange Roam bicycle, explaining that his own bike was broken.

Nicole Ward and two of her teammates in the Lucky Charms were the first riders to complete what organizers were calling the “Kroger Triple Crown,” buying items at the three Kroger locations in Blacksburg and Christiansburg.

Adrienne Breef-Pilz, another of the Lucky Charms, said the team had a strategy to delay buying canned goods, the heaviest items, until reaching the Kroger on University City Boulevard, the closest of the three stores to Rising Silo.

Prize winners at the event included Michael Hulburt, chosen from those who visited the three Krogers to receive a Triple Crown trophy; Ben Miller, who brought the heaviest load with 115 pounds of food and supplies; Amanda Pennino and Eric Bronnenkant, named Golden Pedalers for visiting eight stores apiece, more than any other riders; and Jenn Brousseau and Brendan Holly, who stopped along their route to take 25 pictures of themselves with Hokie Bird statues.

