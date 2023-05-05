CHRISTIANSBURG — Nature has given the annual Food Truck Rodeo a tough ride these past few years, but its organizers and fans never let go of the reins.

The once annual event in downtown Christiansburg last took place in 2019, months before the pandemic reached the country. The event was canceled in 2020 for obvious reasons, but the pandemic kept it on hiatus in 2021, said Elli Travis, president of the event’s organizing group Downtown Christiansburg Inc.

The rodeo was set to make its much anticipated return this past fall, but festival fans were forced to wait a little longer. Although it had little to no serious impact on the town, Travis said they canceled the event then due to a state of emergency that Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared in response to Hurricane Ian - which was one of the strongest storms to have hit the U.S. and led to the death of more than 150 people.

The rodeo, however, is set to make its awaited return this Saturday evening, a ninth iteration that will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are excited. It’s funny because, a lot of us, we haven’t had this in four years, so there are board members who have never attended it before,” Travis said. “I think, all in all, we’ve had so much positive momentum for DCI over the past year. We’re excited to see all of our friends, celebrate and see all of our community. [And] Keep downtown lively and keep the conversation going on about downtown.”

Sixteen vendors are slated to be at the event Saturday, Travis said. They include a number of recognizable vendors that have operated at various locations across the region, she said.

DCI views the rodeo as one of the ways to spark more interest in Christiansburg’s downtown. Town leaders have for years looked at different ways to breathe more life into that part of the town.

“Downtown is full of potential, and we’re trying to help realize that,” Travis said, adding DCI continues to try to get more investors and small businesses excited about that potential.

One of the food trucks this weekend could maybe even enjoy the experience to the point where they’re interested in expanding into a brick and mortar location downtown, Travis said.

There’s clearly interest for food truck services in the downtown area due simply to some of the activities that already occur there, Travis said.

The DCI president referred to the food trucks that often park in front of the Iron Tree Brewing Company, which is located near the corner of Roanoke and East Main streets.

“Iron Tree is popping all the time, and it’s exciting to see how that corner has transformed,” Travis said.

DCI is looking to evolve its work, its president said. An example of that, she said, is the expansion of its board to eight members, which is about double what it was in the past.

The makeup of the current board reflects the organization’s goal to get as many diverse ideas as possible and tap into a greater portion of the community, Travis said. Among the board members are small business owners, downtown residents, designers and people involved in fields such as architecture and information technology, she said.

There was an intentional effort to find community champions whose values align with those of DCI, Travis said.

As far as whether they’ll continue to put on the rodeo during the spring, the organization said they’ll see how this weekend’s event goes, Travis said.

But Travis acknowledges there are some challenges to putting it on during the fall due to the number of events that occur in both Christiansburg and the rest of Montgomery County during that time of the year. She pointed to events such as the annual Kiwanis Wilderness Trail Festival and Virginia Tech football games in Blacksburg.

“We’ll see how it goes,” she said. “If this goes well, hopefully it will stay in the spring.”